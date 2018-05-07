Lexington HS students take part in singing performance

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One group of local students got a chance Monday to showcase their skills.

The special education class at Lexington High School held a performance for their school.

The students have been practicing for the “Great Pretenders” performance for weeks and got a chance Monday to show off their talents.

Special education teacher Martin Hensley says the students weren’t only given a chance to sing but to feel accepted as well.

“Being accepted in society is something that all students, not only students but every person, wants,” Hensley said. “This is another step of feeling like you’re accepted and getting approval from your peers.”

The school has held performances for the special education class for the past several years. More than 20 students participated in this year’s performance.