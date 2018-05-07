Marcus Antonio Forrest

Funeral services for Marcus Antonio Forrest, age 41, of Oakfield, Tennessee, will be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11:00 am at Westside Church of Christ in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Brownsville, TN. Mr. Forrest died Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Monday, May 7, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Forrest will lie in state Tuesday morning, May 8, 2018, at Westside Church of Christ in Brownsville, TN from 10:00 am until time of service.