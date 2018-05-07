Medina students treated to Mario & Luigi golf cart race as reward for St. Jude fundraiser

MEDINA, Tenn. — Medina Elementary School students were treated Monday a golf cart race featuring two famous video games characters.

The principal and one of the coaches dressed up as Mario and Luigi for the race. The school raised almost $13,000 for St. Jude for this event to happen.

More than 150 kids donated to the foundation. People and families from across the community helped raise money.

“We want the kids to know that it’s just not about them — it’s about helping others in need,” Hannah Gregory, the school’s St. Jude coordinator, said.

The golf carts were borrowed from Steve’s Custom Carts in Humboldt.