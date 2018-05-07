Mom, daughter charged in deadly stabbing to be tried in September

JACKSON, Tenn. — A mother and daughter charged in a deadly stabbing in west Jackson are scheduled to stand trial in September.

Vernetta Pruitt and Ebony Pruitt appeared before a judge Monday in Jackson.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Kyle Atkins set trial dates for the mom and daughter for Sept. 24 to 26. “Let’s make that the primary day,” he said.

Ebony Pruitt faces a second-degree murder charge. She’s accused of stabbing her boyfriend, Kelset Price, 34, to death at a home on Glendale Street in June 2017, according to police.

Vernetta Pruitt is charged with tampering with evidence. Police said the mom removed the knife from the crime scene.

Ebony Pruitt’s attorney said the mom and daughter are scheduled to be tried together.

Atkins set backup trial dates for Sept. 18 to 20.

Ebony Pruitt is currently free on bond. Vernetta Pruitt is being held at the Madison County jail. Both women are scheduled to return to court July 9.