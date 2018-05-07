Morning crash slows traffic on Highway 45 in south Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Monday morning crash in south Madison County stalled traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. along Highway 45 South on Norton Hill.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Tom Mapes says there were no serious injuries.

Sheriff’s department officials say a car ran off the road and hit a utility pole, causing the wires to come almost to the ground.

The result was a major traffic backup and detours as utility crews continued working to clean up the mess.