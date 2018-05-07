Mostly Sunny And Warm Today

Weather Update:

It will be slightly cooler overall today, main difference will be with the wind direction and slightly less humid behind a weak cold front. The frontal boundary will still be close to SW Tennessee so I kept a 10% probability of an isolated storm or two. Most of West Tennessee will be dry with no concerns of rain until later this week on Wednesday when we’ll be watching for the possibility of strong storms through midweek. Highs today will be in the lower 80s! Make it a great Monday all!



