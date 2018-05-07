Mugshots : Madison County : 5/04/18 – 5/07/18 May 7, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/43Kimberly Stone Contraband in penal institution, official misconduct Show Caption Hide Caption 2/43Michael Ray Jemison Beastiality, burglary, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 3/43Peyton Steadman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/43Adam Love Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/43Bobbi McKinney Harassment, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/43Bobbie Reid Jr. Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/43Bobby Wamble Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/43Chantille Manuel Shoplifting, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/43Charles Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/43Cortez Chappell Schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 11/43Cory Hargis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/43Courtney Bethea Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 13/43Courvoisier Farr-March Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/43Dakota Smith Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 15/43Daryvion Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/43Demetrious Taylor Evading arrest, reckless driving, schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/43Frank Bills Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 18/43Franklin Brown Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 19/43Gianni Bonds DUI, schedule IV & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 20/43Ida Crowley Evading arrest, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/43Isaac Curry DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 22/43Jamarius Croom Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/43Jarnakin Brown Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 24/43Jermaine Sparks Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 25/43Jsandra Gibson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 26/43Julie Pierce Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/43Kristi Tharpe DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 28/43Lamont Camper DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/43Maka Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 30/43Marcella Hardin Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/43Marquan Greer Verbal assault, shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 32/43Mary Sue James Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 33/43Michael Naragon Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/43Mikael Bond Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 35/43Quincy Winkfield Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 36/43Ramona Woodson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 37/43Richard Bivens Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 38/43Sedarious Fuller Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 39/43Sherika Douglas Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/43Tavoris Bates Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 41/43Tyler Springfield Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 42/43Tyrone Musgrave Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 43/43William Caldwell Forgery, theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/04/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/07/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore