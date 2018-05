National Melanoma Day raises awareness of potentially deadly skin cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first Monday in May is National Melanoma Day.

The American Academy of Dermatology says this designation is a good way to raise awareness of the disease.

Melanoma is one of the most fatal forms of skin cancer. As summer approaches, the medical community reminds people to be cautious with sun safety and tanning in general.

For more information about melanoma, visit melanomaknowmore.com.