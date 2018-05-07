Scattered Storms Return Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday

Skies have been mostly clear across West Tennessee today but if an isolated showers or thunderstorms end up developing, they’ll quickly dissipate after sunset. There’s only a 10% chance for rain through the evening and we’re heading toward another cool Spring night.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear overnight, with temperatures dropping to the lower and middle 50s by sunrise on Tuesday. Our average low temperature is 55°F so we’ll be right on target, but this will perhaps be the coolest weather we’ll have for the rest of the week!

Expect another hot day tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 78°F. We be mostly dry on Tuesday but we’re watching a 30% chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday and some could be strong. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a closer look at the risk for severe weather in the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com