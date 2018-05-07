Strawberry Festival opening ceremonies kick off in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–Opening ceremonies kicked off Monday night for the Strawberry Festival!

Families and friends enjoyed blue-grass band “No Time Flatt” who performed at Barker Memorial Stadium. Nearly one-hundred people enjoyed strawberry shortcake.

“It’s an opportunity for all of our friends and neighbors to come together as one in Humboldt and it’s been going on that way for 81 years when they started it. It was a regional thing. It’s West Tennessee, so come on wherever you are! It’s just a good homecoming for everybody,” said Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes.

Guests also enjoyed fireworks.

The WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew will walk in the Strawberry Festival parade this Friday.