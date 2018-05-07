Students, teachers learn about National Guard careers

MILAN, Tenn. — More than 600 West Tennessee students and teachers learned about what educational opportunities are offered by the Army National Guard. High school juniors and seniors and their teachers experienced the different tasks the Tennessee Army National Guard takes on.

“It gives the students from various schools throughout West Tennessee an opportunity to see what the Tennessee Army National Guard does, the specific jobs that we have, and specific equipment,” Sgt. First Class David Forman said.

Forman said this program started last year to teach students about the type of educational options they can have after graduation, outside of traditional four-year colleges.

“So they get to come out have a fun day. They get to go out on the boat, they get to see all the equipment, helicopter and tanks,” Forman said. “They also learn about the benefits that the Army National Guard has to offer.”

Students were able to visit several displays to get a bigger picture of what they could expect if they were ever interested in joining.

“At first I though that it was going to be kind of boring,” Peabody High School student Desmond Tyler said. “I thought we were just going to watch. They actually let us touch on stuff and get inside of it, so I though it was a cool experience.”

Some of these displays included aviation, military and engineering type of equipment, which shows off the kinds of career fields students might find in the National Guard.

“I was already thinking about going into the Army and stuff, and then this just made me think about it even more,” Tyler said. “I just have to find what kind of job I want to do in the Army.”

The event will continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with an additional 500 students and teachers expected.