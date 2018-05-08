Businesses see slump in sales during 45 Bypass construction in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Construction takes a toll on businesses along the Highway 45 Bypass in Jackson.

“It has cost us tens of thousands in sales from what we would have had,” Old Country Store CEO Clark Shaw said.

Crews closed lanes Tuesday for paving and signal work at the Casey Jones Lane/Carriage House Drive intersection.

Shaw said he has waited 20 years for the project. “It’s going to be so easy to get in and so easy to get out,” Shaw said. “Go straight. Turn left. The crazy, illegal U-turn goes completely away.”

Kisha Shields manages the Subway on Carriage House Drive and said they have also seen a slump in sales. “It’s a little rough trying to get in, especially off the bypass,” she said. “Since the construction’s been going on it’s kind of slowed us down a little bit. You know, we’re just ready for it to get over with.”

Shields and Shaw both said they think the construction will be worth it in the long run. “Once they do get finished, they’re going to see how much it’s helped, so it’s going to bring them right back over here,” she said.

Shaw said he thinks the change will make the intersection safer and bring more business to the area. “Developers tell us that getting in and out’s the key, and now that’s going to be fixed and that’s going to open up Jackson for a whole lot more development,” Shaw said.

TDOT said they plan to finish reconstructing the intersection at the 45 Bypass and Carriage House Drive by May 31.

TDOT said they expect the entire $67.5 million project to be complete in June 2021.