Charles A. McMillen

Charles A. McMillen, age 93 of Paris, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Henry County Healthcare Center. His funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Paris with Joe Hansen, Gary Collier, and Bob Valentine officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 14, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home and again on Tuesday after 9:00 A.M. until time of service at First Methodist Church.

Mr. McMillen was born February 20, 1925 on Crawford Avenue in Paris, Tennessee to the late David B. McMillen and the late Novella Collins McMillen. He married Margaret Berry McMillen on December 4, 1944 in Punta Gorda, Florida. She preceded him in death on August 9, 2011. Charles is survived by his daughters: Meg (Larry) Corrow of Carlyle, Illinois and Jan Dixon of Kennebunk, Maine; grandchildren: Jesse (Brigida) McMillen, Allyson McMillen, Laura Lippay, Stephen Lippay, Jarrett Corrow, Ethan Corrow, Darcy (Stefan) Kuenzel, Rodney Dixon, Jr., and Mason (Anna) Dixon; eleven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Besides his wife and parents, Charles is also preceded in death by his son: Mike McMillen, sister: Elizabeth McMillen Heuss, and brother: David B. McMillen, Jr.

Mr. McMillen joined the U.S. Army on May 5, 1943 and entered Aviation Cadet Flight Training. He graduated a B-24 pilot and his wife Margaret pinned his wings on him November 20, 1944 at Buckingham Field, Ft. Meyers, Florida. Charles was a longtime and active member of First United Methodist Church in Paris. He was affectionately nicknamed “911 Charlie Mac” by his neighbors as he always came to their rescue to lend a hand anytime he was needed.