Graduating seniors inspire younger students with traditional walk

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Dressed in full cap and gown, West Carroll High School seniors return to their old stomping grounds one final time.

“It brought back a lot of good memories, because I used to love the teachers here,” senior Wyatt Butler said.

West Carroll Primary School teacher’s assistant Melissa Allen says each year, graduating seniors walk through the halls of their old schools, and younger students cheer them on.

“They can walk through and reminisce all the buildings where they started, and see a lot of the faculty and staff that was with them in the beginning,” Allen said.

West Carroll High School principal Tim Stratton says it’s a way to recognize the graduating students and inspire the younger ones.

“We want to show these kids as they grow, what to expect in the future,” Stratton said.

Stratton says 58 students are graduating from the high school, and for many of them, visiting their alma mater brings back memories.

“Just remembering when I was that little, and some of the teachers and administrators, it just made me feel like I was back here again,” senior Kelsey Hand said.

Hand says her elementary school teachers helped her get to where she is now.

“I’m excited to go to college and be someone who can help the world as much as I can,” she said.

The seniors made stops at both West Carroll Elementary and West Carroll Primary schools.

They will graduate on Thursday.