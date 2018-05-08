Jackson-Madison Co. School System announces addition of pre-kindergarten class

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System announces the addition of a 32nd pre-kindergarten class beginning in the fall of 2018.

This new Voluntary Pre-K class, which will allow another 20 qualifying students to enroll, is made possible through the district earning additional state grant funds.

Voluntary Pre-K classes in Tennessee are funded through a competitive grant application process. Districts receive these dollars based on their programs’ quality indicators, utilization and community need.

During the 2017-2018 school year, JMCSS was at 100 percent capacity with a waiting list. Of the current 31 JMCSS Pre-K classes, 15 are VPK in which economically qualifying families can enroll, four are funded by the district allowing any family to apply and 12 classes are primarily for special education students.

“With our classes at capacity and families waiting to enroll their children, we felt it would be beneficial to request an additional class,” Leader of Early Foundations Teresa Russell said. “We believe expanding our program gives us a chance to prepare even more children in our community for educational success.”

Along with classes at Whitehall Pre-K Center at Nova, Pre-K is offered at Alexander Elementary, Arlington Elementary, Denmark Elementary, Isaac Lane Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Rose Hill School and South Elementary. Need will determine where the new class will be housed this fall.

There are still Pre-K openings for the 2018-2019 school year. Enrollment continues through May 23. To enroll, students must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 15, 2018, and families must meet state mandated income and eligibility requirements.

Parent must also complete an enrollment form online. The form and document requirements can be found at https://www.jmcss.org/Page/2026.