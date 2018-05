Juanita Roberts

Juanita Roberts, age 88 of Buchanan, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 7, 2018 surrounded by her daughters. Her services will be held at a later date.

Juanita Roberts was born November 23, 1929 in Anderson, Indiana to the late Leroy Ebert Slaght and the late Lillian Miller Slaght. She is survived by four daughters: Tootie (Ron) Richardson of Buchanan, TN, Stormie Leverenz of Seattle, WA, Breeze (Michael) Rogers of Olympia, WA, and Mary Jo Carpenter of Chicago, IL; seven grandchildren: Luke (Jamie) Richardson, Brad (Meredith) Richardson, Eric (Ashley) Richardson, John D. Leverenz, Brandon Rogers, Cody Carpenter, and Jordan Carpenter; and five great grandchildren: Oliver, Lewis, Lottie, Jackson, and Silas Richardson.

Besides her parents, Ms. Roberts was also preceded in death by two brothers.