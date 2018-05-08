Liberty Tech high school students participate in college signing day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Liberty Tech high school students participated in college signing day.

More than 100 students who have made their college choices signed college acceptance letters in front of their peers Tuesday.

The senior school counselor says its not just for the seniors, it’s for underclassmen as well.

“I think it’s really good for the kids to be recognized for one thing, and then for the underclassmen to actually see that this is the next step. This is not just four years here. We are looking at the four years here and then what’s next,” Jaime Grammer said.

238 seniors attend Liberty Technology Magnet High School. Grammar says during the summer months, more students request their high school transcripts for last minute college applications.