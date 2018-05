Local educator appears on ‘Ellen’ for Teacher Appreciation Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — A well-known daytime talk show host honors two Tennessee teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Alexander Elementary School’s Melissa Smith and Chattanooga’s Brittany Harris appeared Tuesday on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The teachers competed with students in a game of “Don’t Leave Me Hanging.”

Ellen gave the teachers $10,000 each for classroom supplies.