Looking for things to do across West Tennessee? There’s an app for that!

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ever had that Friday night and wonder, what is there to do this weekend? Well the Jackson-Madison County Chamber is kicking off a new program just for that.

“So it has our social media feed, it has our events calendar, and then it has a lot of our tourism assets in Jackson and West Tennessee,” said Lori Nunnery, executive director for the Jackson- Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

This program can be used either through an app on your phone or through the city, county, or chamber’s website.

“You click on this Visit Jackson TN button right here, and it pulls up the widget,” Nunnery said.

The program highlights things to do and see, such as restaurants, attractions, and events like the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.

“If you want more information on it, it opens it up, it gives you the dates of the festival, a little description, website, and I want to map it,” said Nunnery.

“Let’s say you’re in the mood for some pizza, but where should you go? You just find a local pizza spot on the new app, and as easy as that, it takes you right to the front door step of where you want to go to get exactly what you need.

“And so it’s just a wider mix of attractions that are on there that maybe we don’t think about,” Nunnery said.

The program also includes featured itineraries or campaigns that make a weekend plan catered to you.

“The Brew and Fun itinerary hits different nightspots. It’s more for a couple’s weekend getaway,” said Nunnery, “and then we have the other one with the Bat Around campaign, and that campaign helps to get you to family oriented activities over the course of a weekend.”

Nunnery says you can also find savings and promotional offers on the social media feed feature. The app is free to download and available now on the app store. Just search, visitjacksontn.