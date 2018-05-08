Louiaesther “LuLu” Magnolia Person Dunlap

Funeral services for Louiaesther “LuLu” Magnolia Person Dunlap, age 67, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Home Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Dunlap died Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, May 8, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Dunlap will lie in state Wednesday morning, May 9, 2018, at Home Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.