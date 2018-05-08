Members of the Education Vision Committee meet prior to monthly school board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson-Madison County School Board continues to meet before the May school board meeting coming up this Thursday.

Members came together Tuesday at the Board of Education for the Education Vision Committee meeting.

There, they once again reviewed the proposed budget layout which they say they have poured over and reviewed.

School leaders say they plan to focus on extended learning and sustainable programs for the future.

“The principals gave input, board members have given input, it’s been reviewed with staff, its been reviewed with the board, today the financial management committee from the county reviewed it so we feel like its gotten an extensive review, and at this point were ready to approve it and move it forward,” said Bob Alvey, member of the Jackson-Madison County School Board.

Superintendent Eric Jones said he is hoping to generate revenue in the future by investing in projects that would increase enrollment.

The renewal of his contract will also be determined at Thursday’s board meeting.