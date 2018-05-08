Mugshots : Madison County : 5/07/18 – 5/08/18

1/24 Ricderrius Long Reckless endangerment, carrying weapons on school property

2/24 Andrew Ferguson Criminal trespass

3/24 Carlotta Murrell Failure to appear

4/24 Chad Russell Violation of community corrections



5/24 Cody Butts Shoplifting-theft of property

6/24 Cordarious Person Violation of probation

7/24 Courtney Thomas Sex offender registry violations

8/24 Danny Reed Failure to comply



9/24 Deandre Long Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/24 Deanna Knight Violation of probation

11/24 Demarcus Shields Violation of probation

12/24 Giovontie Thomas Failure to appear



13/24 James Pack Disorderly conduct

14/24 James Parker Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, violation of probation

15/24 Jeffrey Dicus Theft over $1,000

16/24 Kiara Beard Failure to comply



17/24 Kristina Trice Identity theft

18/24 Lafrance Jones Aggravated domestic assault

19/24 Patrick Buntyn DUI, violation of implied consent law

20/24 Quentin Childress Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/24 Robert Knight Violation of probation

22/24 Rosa Gomez Failure to appear

23/24 Travis Cotton Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

24/24 William Smith Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/07/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/08/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.