School shows appreciation for teachers with nacho bar

JACKSON, Tenn. — In Jackson, schools are recognizing teachers in their own unique ways.

The PTO at Community Montessori school is giving their teachers a special lunch every day this week.

Since school officials say they’re “na-cho” average teachers, the PTO made a special nacho bar Tuesday, just for staff.

Principal Melinda Harris says this is just one small way to show their appreciation.

“You know, it’s just a small token of appreciation that the work that they do every day,” Harris said. “There’s no way to really reach out and give what teachers deserve for the work that they do for our students and the families. So it’s just a small token of being able to say thanks, have a great lunch and enjoy each other and have a good day.”

Monday, teachers were treated to a popcorn bar.

Faculty and staff will also be given muffins and donuts, Heavenly Ham and desserts for lunches and treats through the rest of the week.