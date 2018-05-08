Sunny And Warm Today

Weather Update:

After a very nice and comfortable morning with temperatures in the middle to lower 50s. We will quickly climb through the 50s,60s and 70s through late morning and into the lower 80s. It will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but still fairly warm day. We’ll be tracking a pair of shortwave that will be moving southeast from the northern plains and into the Midwest tonight and tomorrow. They’ll be moving along the northeast perimeter of a building ridge into the area, and associated warm front. Depending on the speed of the ridge will affect coverage of storms. Right now it appears northwest Tennessee stands the best chance of storms on both Wednesday and Thursday. Behind this though will be a big warm up with temperatures flirting with 90s by Sunday.



