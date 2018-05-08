Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day, also called National Teacher Day.

Political and educational leaders began the discussion for a special day to honor teachers back in 1944, but it wasn’t made official by Congress until March of 1980.

In 1985, the national PTA officially established teacher appreciation week as the first full week of May.

The National Education Association says National Teacher Day is “A day for honoring teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make to our lives.”