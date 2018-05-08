Union City police to take part in ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”

From May 21 to June 3, participating agencies across the state will increase seat belt enforcement. according to a release from the Union City Police Department.

“Buckling up is such a simple task that can keep you and your family safe in the car,” Union City Chief of Police Perry Barfield said in the release. “But it’s more than that. Buckling up is the law. Our law enforcement personnel see the consequences of not buckling up. We see the loss of life. Often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. This should be automatic.”

For more information about seat belt safety, visit tntrafficsafety.org.