Wanda Rankin

Wanda Rankin, age 85 of Paris, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018 at Paris Healthcare Center. Her funeral service will be 4:45PM at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Poplar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at McEvoy Funeral Home after 3:00PM until service time. Pallbearers will be Cody Millsap, Daniel Stephenson, Trevor Haepp, Lee Jones, Jimmy Johnson, Dylan Johnson and Brandon Stephenson.

Wanda Rankin was born June 27, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Henry Lester Dalton and the late Sadie Rosella Higgins Dalton. On September 23, 1952 she married Thomas Lloyd Rankin and he preceded her in death on February 6, 1990.

Ms. Rankin is survived by three daughters: Cindy (Bill) Otten of Kennewick, WA, Marie Wyatt of Reidland, KY and Mayela (Charles) Rish of Paris, TN; one son, Tim Rankin of Paris, TN; ten grandchildren: Jimmy Johnson, Larinda (Donnell) Garner, Patricia (Mike) Rolo, Amanda (Ricky) Anderson, Stacey Dean, Heather Rankin, Misty Enoch, Thomas Wachter, Daniel (Kim) Stephenson, and Carrissa (Lee) Jones; seventeen great grandchildren: Dylan Johnson, Tanna (Dillan) Ford, Jordan Sesate, Keiauna Sesate, Brandon Escobedo, Alexia Escobedo, Rialey Davis, Jamison McElroy, Meagan Millsap, Cody (Jordan) Millsap, Austin Wachter, Aiden Wachter, Brandon Stephenson, Bryce Stephenson, Trevor Haepp, Blaine Childers, and Danilynn Jones; two great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Ms. Rankin was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen Rankin; and 20 siblings.