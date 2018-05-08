Will We Reach 90°F Before the Middle of May?

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday

Our weather continues to warm up quickly, even after we just finished the 2nd coldest April on record! The last time we had an April that cold (1983), we didn’t hit 90°F until June 21st. May 21st is our average first 90°F day with the earliest being April 17th and latest being June 25th.

TONIGHT

We’ll follow up this beautiful sunny day with clear skies tonight! Temperatures will return to the 60s by 10 o’clock and may remain there at the coolest point of the night. We’ll begin Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with winds from the southwest starting to add humidity to our weather. We also have a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, but most of West Tennessee should remain dry. Those areas that end up encountering a thunderstorm should be prepared for heavy rain and frequent lightning. Some of the strongest storms could even produce strong winds and hail but the chance for rain on Wednesday is 20%. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

