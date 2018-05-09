Hot Forecast for the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday

It’s been a hot day across west Tennessee as Summer continues to settle in. Just remember to beat the heat and check the backseat and never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles! We reached highs in the upper 80s this afternoon and this is largely what the forecast entails for the next several days. It’s going to be warm for the Jr. Floats Parade at the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival in Humboldt tomorrow with a slight chance for a stray shower.

TONIGHT

Tonight, temperatures will drop back down to the middle 60s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. The additional cloud cover and winds from the southwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour will keep temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average overnight.

With only a slight chance for rain tomorrow we will be back in the upper 80s at the warmest point of the day. The heat index over the weekend (how hot it feels like it is outside when humidity is factored in) is close to the 90s! In fact, we may have our first 90°F weather of the year this weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com