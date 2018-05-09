Some Jackson residents without power after truck takes down utility pole

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some residents are without power after a truck takes down a utility pole near downtown Jackson.

Drivers are asked to avoid Johnson Street at Airways Boulevard as the road is blocked on Johnson after a Waste Management truck hit a power line, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Jackson Energy Authority says they have about 1,000 utility customers currently without power in the Magnolia, Royal, Shannon, Airways, Sycamore and Lambuth Boulevard areas.