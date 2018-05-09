Jackson Rotary Club welcomes Memphis Tigers head coach as guest speaker

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club welcomed a special guest speaker from Memphis.

Memphis Tigers head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the Rotary Club Wednesday about the successes the team had last season.

Norvell says the team is still building and expanding to represent not only Memphis but the entire state.

“We’re working hard to represent the state,” Norvell said. “We’re working hard to represent all of western Tennessee, as well as specifically Memphis, in all that we do.”

The University of Memphis Tigers spend four days in the fall at the U of M Lambuth Campus for their fall camp.

Norvell says that camp is something they are excited to continue for Tigers fans in Jackson.