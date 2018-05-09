Local business punished for underage alcohol sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is punished for selling alcohol to a minor.

Indigos on East Chester Street cannot sell beer for 30 days. The owner was at the Beer Board meeting Wednesday morning and said the worker who sold the beer was immediately fired from her job.

Jackson City Attorney Lewis Cobb says checks like this are done throughout the year.

“We regularly check to make sure the stores are enforcing the law,” Cobb said. “Nineteen of the 20 that we checked passed. This one didn’t check the ID, sold to an underage, and so there are consequences for not checking.”

This was their second offense of selling alcohol to a minor.