Local businesses offer Mother’s Day gift ideas

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and what better present than a bouquet of flowers?

“I opened the shop Jan. 2, 1990, and it was in south Jackson,” Nancy Jordan, owner of Nancy’s Carousel of Flowers and Gifts, said.

Then, Jordan moved the shop to its current location on North Parkway in the early 2000s. She says they see a big spike in sales this time of year.

“We have specials on roses, half dozens, dozens, garden baskets, large arrangements, just different items,” Jordan said.

They also have presents like candles and lawn ornaments. But she says if you want fresh-cut flowers for Mom, you need to get your order in by early Friday morning.

If flowers aren’t your mom’s thing, why not head to one of the several boutiques right here in Jackson?

Rustic Soul has everything from western wear to trendy boutique clothes. Alexis Nava works at Rustic Soul and says they have several specials for Mother’s Day.

“We have $50 off regular-priced coral boots, which is a really good deal. Also when you come in you get the chance to enter a Mother’s Day giveaway that consists of a lot of things,” Nava said.

Rustic Soul is also open on Mother’s Day if you want to take her and let her pick out her present.

