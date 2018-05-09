Local stylist creates life-changing wigs for women battling cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of the most visible facts of fighting cancer is hair loss, and for some women losing their hair can take a toll on how they feel about their physical appearance.

Behind the prettiest smiles are the deepest secrets.

“People don’t know I’m in pain on a daily basis because I don’t show it,” Cancer patient, Desiree Brown said.

“In July of 16′ I found a knot one night I got out the shower and it took me about 4 weeks to go the doctor because I didn’t want to know if it was cancer or not,” Cancer patient, Felicia Dixson said.

Felicia eventually diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer had to go through chemo and radiation, but her fight didn’t end there. In January 2018 she found out the breast cancer was back.

“Most likely he said 9 times out of ten I’ll have to do chemo again so I’ll be losing what little hair I’ve got back, I’ll be losing it again,” Dixson said.

Hair loss is common for many people battling cancer.

“I joke a lot about my hair, when it falls out, it falls out in patches so I call myself ‘Patches’,” Brown said.

Desiree Brown first received her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer in 2014, she too went through remission. Everything was fine until the summer of 2016. “They found out that my breast cancer had come back and spread to my lungs and I was stage 4 terminal,” Brown explained.

Desiree going to war with a disease that has no cure, later discovered she has four brain tumors.

“Burnt my forehead and my scalp, it was really dark and really scaly and my hair fell out,” Brown said.

Although both women are facing hard ships there’s light at the end of the tunnel. The woman responsible for making them look good and feel even better, Kimaya Camille.

“I already love to make women look beautiful, but then to make a woman who felt like their not beautiful, feel beautiful I just be like, ‘yesss!” Hairstylist, Kimaya Camille said.

Kimaya specializes in assisting clients with Alopecia. “If you don’t have any hair it’s okay, if you have a little bit of hair it’s okay, if you have a lot of hair it’s okay,” Camille said.

Camille took her talents one step further by creating life-changing wigs, free of charge, for cancer patients. “I’ll make wigs until my hands get sore,” Camille said.

Brown who received a free wig said “I like wearing the wigs because I get to be a different person with each wig.”

“It make you feel beautiful all over again after not having any hair,” Dixson explained.

Kimaya said even with the load of having a family, kids, and bills she knows what she’s doing is impacting someone’s life. “I just feel like I have to do my part,” Camille said. “So I’m going to do whatever I need to do to go ahead and make sure that these women get wigs,”

Both women say their thankful for having someone like Kimaya in their corner.

Kimaya Camille is hoping to partner with a hair company in the future so she can provide services to more women.

Camille has also started a GoFundMe page to help both women featured in the story with their fight against cancer. To contribute to the fund click here.