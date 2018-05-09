Local teacher talks about appearing on ‘Ellen’ TV show

JACKSON, Tenn. — Melissa Smith returned to teaching Wednesday at Alexander Elementary School in Jackson just one day after appearing on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” in Los Angeles.

“It still seems surreal,” Smith said. “It doesn’t even seem like it happened.”

Smith wrote a letter to Ellen about six months ago. The show called last week, flew her out Sunday, and they filmed Monday. “I was freaking out,” she said. “I think they cut out the part where she said my name and I screamed.”

Smith competed against two others in a game of “Don’t Leave Me Hanging” for Teacher Appreciation Day. The contestants, all teachers, answered questions.

Story continued below video

“I’m really competitive to a fault, and so when they told us we were playing a game, I was like ‘all right I got this,'” Smith said.

If the teacher repeated or answered something incorrectly, Ellen hoisted the person up. Smith won the competition and eventually went flying through the air. “It was like a ride at a carnival or something,” she said.

Ellen’s team sent a crew to Jackson to film Smith’s kindergarten class. Khloe Ewell, 6, got to watch. “I was just looking at myself and staying focused,” she said.

Ellen surprised each teacher with supplies for their classroom and a check for $10,000, courtesy of Crayola. “I know there’s a million teachers out there who are deserving as well, and I feel blessed and thankful that I was able to have that experience,” Smith said.

Smith said she plans to do something inspiring with the money. She started teaching five years ago and has been at Alexander Elementary for two years.

Smith also got the opportunity to meet Mario Lopez in Los Angeles.