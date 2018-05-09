Martin man arrested in store burglary

MARTIN, Tenn. — Police arrest a man they say is responsible for a burglary at a local convenience store.

Sean Jackson, 23, of Martin is facing multiple charges after police say he admitted to breaking into the Sudden Service Quick Stop early Wednesday morning in Martin.

Police also say Jackson is responsible for damage to tires on four cars in the area.

Residents in the area of Maywood Drive or North Lindell Street who have discovered damage or theft are urged to contact the Martin Police Department.