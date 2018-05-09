Mostly Sunny And Warm, Slight Chance Of Isolated Storms

Weather Update:

We’re starting off a lot more mild this morning with lows for most of West Tennessee only dropping into the mid 60s. We’ll climb through the 60s, 70s and into the middle 80s again today, the difference will be with the amount of moisture in the air. It will be more humid as dew point hover around 60°. It will be come a bit breezy as well with winds out of the SW at 10-15 mph.



