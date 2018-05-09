Mugshots : Madison County : 5/08/18 – 5/09/18 May 9, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/21Jorge Robles Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Wesley Haskins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Angel Barnes Shoplifting-theft of property, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Britney Thomas Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Carney Reid Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Chaunquinn Bernard Sex offender registry violations, violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Cordetrick Perry Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Dallas Kennedy Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Dennis Rudd Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Erica Garthwaite Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Kenneth Hause Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Lakeisha Nelson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21London Parker Public intoxication, open container law, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Mark Robertson Jr. Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21Mike Love Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Montavous Williamson Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Robert Kelley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Sabrina Springfield Failure to comply, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Timothy Ellington Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Treva Watkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Zipporia Murrell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/08/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/09/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore