Mugshots : Madison County : 5/08/18 – 5/09/18

1/21 Jorge Robles Failure to appear

2/21 Wesley Haskins Failure to appear

3/21 Angel Barnes Shoplifting-theft of property, failure to appear

4/21 Britney Thomas Disorderly conduct



5/21 Carney Reid Criminal trespass

6/21 Chaunquinn Bernard Sex offender registry violations, violation of parole

7/21 Cordetrick Perry Violation of community corrections

8/21 Dallas Kennedy Failure to appear, violation of community corrections



9/21 Dennis Rudd Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/21 Erica Garthwaite Violation of community corrections

11/21 Kenneth Hause Sex offender registry violations

12/21 Lakeisha Nelson Violation of probation



13/21 London Parker Public intoxication, open container law, criminal trespass

14/21 Mark Robertson Jr. Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine

15/21 Mike Love Aggravated assault

16/21 Montavous Williamson Simple domestic assault, vandalism



17/21 Robert Kelley Violation of probation

18/21 Sabrina Springfield Failure to comply, violation of probation

19/21 Timothy Ellington Sex offender registry violations

20/21 Treva Watkins Failure to appear



21/21 Zipporia Murrell Driving on revoked/suspended license











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/08/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/09/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.