Multi-agency operation leads to 32 drug-related arrests in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A huge drug roundup Monday had several local law enforcement agencies in Hardin County working together to make 32 arrests.

“We were doing undercover drug buys. All of them were felony drug buys,” ” said Sgt. Johnny Alexander with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department. “We were buying methamphetamine and other narcotics that are dangerous around in this area.”

“Illegally diverted prescription drugs and methamphetamine are the two biggest demons that we battle here,” said Chief Michael Pitts of the Savannah Police Department.

Officers say the investigation was started by the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force. They say the suspects arrested are accused of selling over 0.5 grams of meth to an undercover officer, several near school parks and day cares.

“The individuals that were picked up are not people that were picked up for simple possession. These are people that are involved in the sale and trade of illegal narcotics in Hardin County and in the city of Savannah,” Chief Pitts said.

Chief Pitts says this investigation began after neighbors voiced their concerns to local departments, and he encourages them to continue to do so.

“It may be something as small as a citizen going, ‘there’s a lot of traffic at the house next door,'” Chief Pitts said. “And so we start looking into that.”

Investigators say they hope this roundup will result in a decrease in crime.

“Because a lot of the drug users end up doing a lot of our burglaries and thefts to get money to buy some more drugs, so we thought it was time to do a crackdown here in the spring of the year and let them know we’re still around,” Sgt. Alexander said.

Officers say even though this operation was a success, they consider their job far from over.

“You hate to see that many people go to jail. You hate to know that there’s that many people in the area that were involved in this,” Chief Pitts said. “And hopefully our mission doesn’t stop.”

A spokesman for the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department says the suspects are facing drug-related charges and could face around eight to 12 years in prison. Their first court appearance will be next Tuesday.