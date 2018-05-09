TBI investigates body found in Dresden

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement officers are investigating the discovery of a body in Dresden.

Investigators are on the scene at a house on Parkway Street where the body was found.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms they are conducting a death investigation. They say the deceased person suffered an apparent gunshot wound but that the cause of death is pending autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Dresden police at 731-364-2255.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.