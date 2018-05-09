Toyota receives Chancellor’s Award for Excellence

JACKSON, Tenn.–Toyota received a huge honor from the Tennessee Board of Regents: the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in philanthropy.

The award is in recognition of Toyota’s support of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology or “TCAT” n Jackson. Last year, Toyota donated two Corollas and Highlanders to TCAT to train students on the latest automotive technology.

“The Toyota Aluminum Bodine has given us two Toyota Corollas and a new Toyota Highlander. We’re using them in our training programs and that’s incredibly important for our students to be trained on the latest technologies,” said Jeff Sisk, President of TCAT.

The Excellence in Philanthropy Awards Recognition Program began in 2003 to recognize organizations who donate their resources and finances.