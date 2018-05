Xavier Walker signs with Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. — Haywood County’s Xavier Walker signed with Lane College to continue his football career. The versatile player for the Tomcats split time in the backfield with Decourtney Reed and others but managed to make his presence known every Friday night. He rushed for 500 yards, had 546 receiving yards and 678 return yards with 9 total touchdowns.

Walker and Haywood came just a game away from reaching the Blue Cross Championship.