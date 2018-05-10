Brothers charged in north Jackson gas station robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two brothers are facing charges after a robbery at a north Jackson gas station Monday night.

Joshua Turner Johnson, 27, and Anthony Turner Johnson, 25, are charged with robbery.

Court documents say officers responded around 7:45 p.m. Monday to the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Carriage House Drive and North Highland Avenue.

A clerk inside the store told investigators she was checking out a customer, later identified as Anthony Johnson, when another man wearing a mask, identified as Joshua Johnson, pushed the clerk out of the way and took money from the register, according to court documents.

Court documents say the clerk was able to pull the mask off Joshua Johnson’s face before he ran from the store toward the Scottish Inn.

Court documents say around $291.20 was taken during the robbery. Joshua Johnson had $290 with him when he was arrested, according to court documents.

Anthony Johnson initially told investigators that he had never seen the man who robbed the clerk before, though investigators later determined that the two men are brothers, court documents say.

Anthony Johnson is facing an additional charge of filing a false report.

Both men are currently held in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $25,000 bond each. They are scheduled to return to court May 17.