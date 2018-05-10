Estella Margaret Wilson Dixon

Estella Margaret Wilson Dixon, a lifelong resident of Brownsville, Tennessee, peacefully departed this life on May 7, 2018 surrounded by her beloved family. Born to Pauline and Claude Wilson on March 6, 1937, in Covington, Tennessee, Stella attended schools in Covington and graduated from Byars-Hall in 1954. Thereafter, Stella attended Southwestern (now Rhodes College) and graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education. Stella later attended Memphis State University and received a Master’s degree in educational administration and supervision. She married her beloved husband, Chester Moore Dixon Jr., on December 29, 1958. Stella was a beloved teacher for 38 years in the Haywood County School system. Stella had an insatiable desire to always be learning and with that love of learning and love for her students she had a positive influence in the education of many. Stella was an active member of First United Methodist Church which she greatly treasured. Throughout her adult life she joyfully participated in many clubs whether it was the Seventh Review club, Alpha Delta Kappa, book clubs or luncheon clubs. In her latter years, Stella developed a passion for art and learning to paint as she enjoyed art lessons with friends. Vibrantly engaged in all areas of life, Stella had a tremendous love for people and deeply valued her many abiding friendships.

Stella was a dedicated wife and wonderful mother. She adored and sacrificially loved her family whose affection for her was boundless. Stella is survived by her husband of 59 years, Chester Moore Dixon Jr.; her two daughters: Deanne Stephenson (Paul) and Mary Margaret Owen; six grandchildren: Rachael Isabel Borne, Taylor Bradford Borne, Thomas Baker Borne, Alston Owen (Katie Love), Mary Drake Tritt (Morris), and Maggie Owen; two great grandchildren: Bo Tritt and Emery Ann Tritt; her sister in law: Mary Jane Fuerst. Stella was preceded in death by her two brothers, Holcomb Wilson and Varner Wilson.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Friday, May 11, 2018 in the First United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Trinity Cemetery, Nutbush, TN. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M., Friday, May 11, 2018 in the First United Methodist Church..

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marla Angotti Youth Fund, or the Children’s Ministry Fund both c/o First United Methodist Church, 117 E. Franklin St., Brownsville, TN 38012 or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 42, Memphis, TN 38101.