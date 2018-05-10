Hot And Humid Again Today

Weather Update :

It will be hot and humid again today. In fact, probably more humid today than yesterday now that dew point temperatures hover in the lower 60 today. There have been a few isolated storms in parts of West Tennessee this morning. The chance for isolated storms will persist through this afternoon as well. There is a weak quasi-stationary boundary draped across northwest Tennessee this morning. The front will be fighting with the incoming ridge from the southwest. This will tend to cap most of the area today, however north of I-40 there will still be enough lift along with low enough heights to support a few isolated instances of convection. The ridge will ultimately win and overtake all of West Tennessee allowing for temperatures to climb into the 90s through this weekend.

