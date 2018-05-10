JMCSS students take part in first-ever Medieval Festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students took a step back in time Thursday with a Medieval Festival.

The event took place at Jackson State Community College with fourth and fifth grade students in the GEMS, or Gifted Education in Madison County Schools, program.

Students participated in festival games, experienced a medieval feast and even enjoyed music from the time period, thanks to Madison Academic.

“The kids say it all when they walked in,” said Ginger Hemrick, a teacher in the gifted program. “They went, ‘oh my, this is so cool!’ So again, it makes us feel really good because they have worked hard just like the teachers have.”

This is the first time for the Medieval Festival. Parents, teachers and high school students all came together to put on the event.