Local organizations recognize National Children’s Mental Health Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–Thursday is National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

Organizations across West Tennessee came together to bring attention to the topic.

Families enjoyed an evening of games and live entertainment while learning about the importance of children’s mental health. Organizers say the goal is to show parents positive mental health is essential to a child’s healthy development. Families also could watch a documentary and walk through an exhibit for parents.

The event was hosted by Pathways, WRAP, Tennessee Voices for Children, Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, West Tennessee Healthcare and the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.