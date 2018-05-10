Mugshots : Madison County : 5/09/18 – 5/10/18

1/12 Marcus Reid Simple domestic assault, vandalism

2/12 Antonio Stewart Failure to appear

3/12 Carlium Brooks Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/12 Daniel Currie Violation of probation



5/12 Deron Mays Violation of community corrections

6/12 Gerald Stevens Violation of probation

7/12 Jason Henderson Theft over $1,000, schedule II drug violations

8/12 Jeffrey Hudson Violation of probation



9/12 Maka Fuller Violation of community corrections

10/12 Marilyn Davis Public intoxication

11/12 Richard Clampitt Failure to appear

12/12 Russell Rich Failure to appear

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/09/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/10/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.