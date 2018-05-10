Near-Record High Temperatures Tomorrow and This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Thursday

A nearby cold front brought a little bit of rain to West Tennessee this morning and early afternoon, but we’re changing gears for a bit and instead now heading toward extreme heat in West Tennessee. Over the next three days, a heat wave will characterize West Tennessee’s weather with near-record high temperatures.

TONIGHT

After a few showers today we’ll have a dry night with skies gradually getting clearer by Friday morning. It’ll still be a warm night though with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s by sunrise. It’s going to be HOT tomorrow and we may set a new record high!

There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, and that will likely lead to near-record highs during the afternoon. Temperatures will be around 80°F by 10 a.m. during the start of the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Grand Floats Parade and then 90°F at the warmest point of the day with southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Tomorrow’s record high is 90°F set back in 1962. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

