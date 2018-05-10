Roy Lee Wright

Roy Lee Wright age 85 of Martin, died on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Funeral services for Mr. Wright will be held on Friday, May 11 in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in Eastside Cemetery in Martin. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 10th at Bowlin Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Friday, May 11th from 12:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM.

Roy Lee Wright was born on January 29, 1933 to the late Loner and Hallie Nichols Wright in Dresden. He was the owner of K & N Rootbeer in Martin. He is survived by his wife; Barbara Wright of Martin, his son; Jeff (Rhonda) Wright of Dyersburg, his daughters; Sandra (Keith) Clayton of Martin, Susan (Paul) Hicks of Dresden and one sister; Louise Milton of Martin. He was preceded in death by his son; James Allen Wright. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.